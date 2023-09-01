Body of Boda-boda Rider Found in Loresho Coffee Plantation After Murder, Robbery

A boda-boda rider was Wednesday killed brutally and robbed of his motorcycle in a robbery incident in Loresho area, Nairobi.

The body of Peter Newton, 36, was found in a coffee plantation near Lion’s Eye Hospital with deep cuts in the head. Police said the body was discovered on Thursday night long after he had been murdered by unknown people.

He was also a cleaner with a private cleaning agency that works at an I&M Building. His wife told police he would work as a part-time boda-boda rider.

He had apparently failed to return home on Wednesday night and did not respond to his calls. It was established that he had Wednesday night ferried a customer from Kusba stage Kangemi towards Loresho area.

It was the last time he was seen, other riders said. The body was picked up from the scene to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe, police said.

The motorcycle is missing, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

He said they are looking for the motorcycle registration number KMCG 776K make Boxer 150 black in colour. The police boss said they suspect the rider was killed and his body dumped in the coffee plantation after he resisted the gang’s attempts to rob him of his motorcycle.

His mobile phone was found in his pocket and this gives an indication the killers were interested in the motorcycle, police said.

No arrest has been made so far.

Cases of stolen motorcycles have been on the rise. In some instances, they are violent and lead to deaths or injuries.

Police advise for cooperation from the riders with the attackers in case of attacks.

