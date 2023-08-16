Body of Man Found in Tigoni Tea Plantation

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a tea plantation in Tigoni, Kiambu County.

The victim was identified as Brian Angasha and his body was discovered in Karambaini tea plantation with deep cuts on his head.

Police who visited the August 13 scene said a fork jembe believed to be the murder weapon was recovered beside the body and kept as an exhibit.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established. The body was removed to Tigoni Sub County Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Marsabit, a five-year-old boy died in mysterious circumstances while playing at their neigbour’s house.

The incident happened in Badassa area, police said.

Police who visited the scene found the body of the deceased minor with physical bruises around his neck. A 70-year-old woman was arrested over the matter pending further probe, police said.

The body was moved to the Marsabit County Referral Hospital morgue for autopsy.

In the Casanova area, Huruma, the body of one Shadrack Makau was found in a pool of blood in his house.

Police said the deceased had earlier fought with his wife while intoxicated. The woman was later arrested as part of the probe into the death of the man.

Police said the body, which had injuries on the hip was removed to the City morgue pending autopsy.

