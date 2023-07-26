Suspect Found Dead in Police Cell in Vihiga After Arrest

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is investigating circumstances under which a suspect died in a police cell at Mudete, Vihiga County.

IPOA said they are investigating the incident to take appropriate action.

Police told IPOA officials they found the body of Sosness Indimuli in the cells on July 24 evening after he had been detained there.

The suspect had earlier been attacked by a mob in Gavundia sub-location, on suspicion of defilement of a female juvenile aged 15 years old.

Police said he was rescued by officers and taken to Vihiga County Referral Hospital, where he was treated and discharged in fair condition and later placed in custody.

Hours later, he was discovered lying dead in the cells by officers who were taking over the report office and the cell sentry duties.

IPOA officials suspect the suspect was not taken to the hospital as required after he was rescued. The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

IPOA is mandated by law to investigate such incidents and make recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Cases of deaths in police cells have been reported in some stations and are under probe.

