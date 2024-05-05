Body of Minor Whose Mother Jumped into River in Kirinyaga Retrieved, Search for Mum Underway 

The body of a five-year-old girl, whose mother jumped with her into river Nyamindi in Kirinyaga County has been found.

This happened Saturday May 4 in an apparent suicide mission, police said. The motive of the suicide is yet to be known.

Gichugu sub-county police commander Johnson Wachira said the body of the child was discovered at Gichogo village on Saturday night.

Residents who were fetching water from the river saw the body floating and alerted authorities.

He said they are working together with the locals to find the body of her mother, Maureen Wangui who is still missing.

“We are yet to know what prompted her to do that,” he said.

On Saturday morning, Wangui, 29, jumped into river Nyamindi with her five year old girl strapped to her back.

Police said the fact that she had strapped the five year old child on her back shows she planned the suicide.

Her uncle Stephen Maembe said Wangui was seen at Kainamoi coffee factory jumping herself into the river.

A guard who witnessed it raised an alarm before informing police.

The incident shocked Kabiro-ini villagers. Her grandmother Fridah Njoki told journalists Wangui and her daughter had come to visit her as her parents, who are civil servants work in Embu County.

The body of the girl was taken to Kibugi funeral home as residents continue searching for the body of Wangui.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend. The incidents are linked to societal trauma.