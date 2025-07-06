Body of missing man found in maize plantation in Kitale

A man who had been missing for more than seven days was found dead and his body dumped in a maize plantation in Waitaluk, Kitale.

Police said John Muna Muiruri, 48 had earlier been reported as a missing person on June 27.

The body had physical injuries on the back, head, and stab wounds on the abdomen when it was found on July 3, police said.

Police said they do not know the motive of the murder and no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, police are investigating murder in an incident where a man was stabbed and killed in an altercation in Iftin, Garissa County.

The deceased was identified as Dennis Munyau who was an employee of a water bottling company in the area.

He was stabbed in the back by a man who had earlier on tried to extort money from him, police said.

The deceased and the assailant had an argument before Munyau escaped from a point they were to seek refugee elsewhere outside the company compound in the July 4 incident.

The assailant trailed and stabbed him in the back and head killing him.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died while being attended to.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the hunt on the assailant went on, police said.

In Athi River area, Machakos County, a man was lynched by a mob on claims he was stealing iron sheets.

The body of Mutuku Musyoki was found lying on the roadside badly burnt after he had been stoned to death.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls on the public to surrender suspects to authorities for action.

Police say some of the suspects are framed up and lynched, which they term as criminal.