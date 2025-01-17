Body of Missing Woman Found in a Family Borehole in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri

A woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found found dead in a family well in Themu village, Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

The decomposed body believed to be that of Jane Wanjiru Mutahia, 27 was found in the well with her legs and hands tied and two stones placed in between and in a gunny bag.

Police said the body had decomposed and she was reported missing on January 3.

She was killed and her body stuffed in the bag before being dipped into the water.

The killer wanted to cover up the murder by placing stones on the body, police said.

The body was retrieved on Thursday January 16 after locals in the Mwambao village complained of a foul smell emanating from the well.

Police responded to the scene and confirmed there was a body in the gunny bag and floating in the water.

The body was in a well that is within a farm and was in use.

The husband is a person of interest in the case, police said.

He was arrested and released after the Office of the Public Prosecution declined to approve a charge of abduction.

Efforts to trace him for grilling were ongoing on Friday, police said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

The remains were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. A mob surged at the scene as the body was being retrieved. They threatened to trace and lynch the suspect behind the murder.

But police pleaded with them not to take the law into their hands and asked them to hand over the suspect if and when found.

Cases of murder have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Police say most of the cases are under probe and some of the suspects have been arrested for charges.