Nyamira detectives hunt uncles over university student death after corporal punishment 

Detectives in Nyamira County are investigating an incident where a 22 year-old university student at Nyakono area in North Mugirango died hours after being subjected to corporal punishment from family members.

Brian Mogaka 22, a Chuka University student, was said to had been at home after being suspended from Chuka university over drugs.

Angered, the mother called on the uncles to reign terror on him as punishment only to end up severely injuring him.

He died of grievous injuries sustained on his body.

Witnesses said, the deceased had his hands and feet tied to a tree as the uncles thrashed him for the better part of Tuesday.

The group wanted to punish him for being rogue in school. This turned tragic.

His body was, however, found with changed clothes and a pesticide placed near it to conceal the murder, police said.

Ikonge assistant chief Joseph Masese said the body had several bruises and injuries.

Police from Ekerenyo have already taken the body to Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations gather pace.

A postmortem is planned on the body to determine how he died. This will form part of the ongoing probe, police said.

The suspects are on the run even as police told them to surrender.

Corporal punishment is banned in the country.