Boost for DCI as it receives forensic equipment from Germany 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations made a significant progress in the fight against cybercrime after partners from Germany, through AFRIPOL, donated a range of modern digital forensics equipment to the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

These new tools will change how investigators handle digital and cyber-related crimes, improving the DCI’s ability to keep up with more advanced criminal networks.

The Director of the Investigations Bureau Abdallah Komesha, received the equipment on behalf of the Director of DCI.

In his remarks, Komesha expressed sincere appreciation to AFRIPOL and the Government of Germany for their ongoing support.

He stated that the donation came at an optimal time and emphasized that it will significantly increase the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of digital investigations.

This will help ensure that important cases are resolved more quickly, allowing justice to be served without unnecessary delays.

The donation is part of the German Government-funded Digital Forensics Project, which involves collaboration between DCI Kenya, AFRIPOL, and the German Federal Police.

The initiative aims to develop selected cyber and digital forensic laboratories into centers of excellence for investigating cybercrime in their regions.

As part of this program, the DCI’s Cyber and Digital Forensics Laboratory was chosen as the main center for the Eastern Africa Region.

Also at the handover ceremony was Gillon Mwangi, the Deputy Director of Forensics, who reaffirmed the Forensic Directorate’s committment to making good use of the equipment to fight cybercrime.

The event was graced by a delegation from the Embassy of Germany, the German Federal Police, and the Federal Criminal Police Office, led by El-Mokdad Zafer.