Boy electrocuted in Mumias

A nine-year-old boy died from electrocution as he walked to school in Ebwikhobero village, Mumias, Kakamega County.

The boy, who is a grade two pupil at Maraba Primary School, was electrocuted after stepping on a live wire that lay next to the road.

The wires lay on the road after heavy rains forced the electric poles to fall off, police and locals said of the Tuesday, July 15 incident.

Police stated that the child and others were walking to school when the incident occurred. The police rushed to the scene and alerted Kenya Power officials, who switched off the power supply to enable the removal of the body to the mortuary.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Rabuor, Kisumu County, are investigating murder after a 42-year-old man was found dead. According to police, Samuel Ouma left his home for the Okana Irrigation Scheme for work but failed to return home.

His body was Tuesday morning found floating at the Obino Irrigation canal next to a farm he was working on. Police said the body had visible bruises on the upper left eye and lips.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

in Sotik, Bomet County, on Violine Jepkorir, 34 died in unclear circumstances.

Her body was found on her bed with some vomit. There were herbs that had been boiled that she had taken. Police said they are investigating the chemical and that samples were picked up for analysis.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. The deceased lived with her daughter aged two. She was handed over to a relative who said the woman had been sick and depended on the chemicals for recovery.