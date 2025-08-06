Boy found murdered in village in Narok County  

A 13-year-old boy was murdered and his body dumped on the roadside in Tumoyot village, Narok County.

Police said the body was discovered on Tuesday August 5 long after the boy had been killed. The police suspect the boy was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The body had strangling marks on his neck. The motive is yet to be established, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a suspect who was last seen with the victim was arrested for grilling. The police want to understand the motive behind the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Dede, Awendo, Migori County, one Kevin Okinyi was killed by his under in a family dispute.

The assailant said he was defending himself after the deceased attacked him and his family while armed with a panga.

They sustained serious wounds on their heads in the drama.

The assailant and his wife overpowered the assailant and stabbed him in the abdomen killing him.

The couple was rushed to the hospital where they are nursing serous wounds, police said.

The police added the parties had fought over a piece of land in the area. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

And a woman aged 80 collapsed and died as she carried a heap of firewood she had collected from a thicket in Kithini village, Mukaa, Makueni County.

The body of Mwelu Kyele was on Tuesday August 5 found lying on the river bed of Yobuni dry river long after she had collapsed and died.

The deceased had collapsed on her way home after fetching firewood from nearby thicket, police said adding the body did not have any visible injuries then.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said they are waiting for the couple to recover from the injuries for grilling and further processing.