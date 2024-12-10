Boy Recovers 20 Bullets at Parking Yard in Umoja

Police are investigating the source of 20 bullets that were found abandoned at a parking yard in Umoja Two area, Nairobi.

A ten-year-old boy who was playing at the yard spotted a carrier bag with wrapped items in it.

He told police he checked and realized the contents were 20 live of 7.52 mm, which are used for rifles.

The boy alerted his father who later picked the items and took them to the local police post.

Police said they are investigating the source of the bullets after the Sunday evening incident.

The team suspects the bullets belong to a person serving in one of the disciplined services in the country.

Such bullets are at times mismanaged and sold to criminals and are used to terrorise Kenyans.

Meanwhile, one George Kebaso Omosa died after being stabbed in the chest in an altercation in a bar in Chokaa, Nairobi County.

The deceased was in the company of another reveler and had argued before the assailant picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The assailant attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by a mob who dragged him back to the bar.

This is after another angry mob threatened to kill him over the incident, police said.

Police were called and arrived at the scene before picking up the body to the mortuary.

The team also rescued the suspect to custody pending investigations.