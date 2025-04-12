Sections of Thika Superhighway, Nairobi Expressway to be closed for repairs 

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the temporary closure of a section of Thika Superhighway at Kihunguro area from Friday, April 11, to Monday, April 14.

This is meant to allow for maintenance work along the busy road.

Officials warned there would be traffic disruptions on the affected stretches.

KeNHA revealed that the maintenance work would be conducted between 11:00 pm and 4:00 am.

Motorists plying the road were advised to use the service lane or follow the guidelines issued by traffic marshals on site.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the traffic management plan, project road signs and co-operate with police and traffic marshals,” the notice read in part.

Elsewhere, Moja Expressway Company, the company running the Nairobi Expressway, announced that the Mlolongo Toll Station and Syokimau entrance A would be temporarily closed from Saturday, April 12, at 10:00 pm to Sunday, April 13, at 8:00 am.

The closure will pave the way for the ongoing construction of the pedestrian overpass at the Katani area.

Motorists using the Mlolongo and Syokimau entrance A are advised to use the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) entrance, while Mlolongo-bound motorists can opt for the JKIA exit.

“Please plan your trips accordingly, as the closure will significantly affect traffic. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and thank you for choosing the Nairobi Expressway,” the notice read in part.

Police said they had deployed enough personnel on the ground to help in managing traffic flow.

Roads authorities have been making efforts to improve several sections to enhance mobility in general.