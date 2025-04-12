Govt To Open Vehicle Inspection Centres In Every County

The government plans to set up vehicle inspection centres in all counties as part of efforts to reduce road accidents.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced the initiative during a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Transport on Friday, April 11.

Chirchir said the Ministry of Transport will work with major vehicle dealers to establish and equip the centres, making it easier for motorists to access inspection services across the country.

“We will be opening inspection space to all major dealers. They will provide equipment and meet licensing requirements so that inspection can be done in every county,” he told the committee.

The session was also attended by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General George Njao. The officials updated lawmakers on the rollout of digital traffic enforcement cameras along major highways, a project that started in November 2024.

Chirchir said the first phase of the project involved installing cameras in key locations to collect data and monitor traffic violations. The second phase, now in the planning stage, will include the procurement of more fixed and mobile cameras to enhance road surveillance.

“There are some digital cameras installed for testing. We have collected enough data. The next step is to institutionalize the system and procure more cameras to improve road behaviour,” Chirchir said.

Njao told the committee that the pilot project, currently active on Thika Highway, Mombasa Road, and the Southern Bypass, has shown promising results. He said NTSA has completed six months of testing and is ready to expand the project by rolling out an additional 408 camera kits.

However, Njao revealed that financial limitations have slowed down the process, including the approval of new traffic regulations submitted to the Attorney General’s office.

“We are still in the pilot phase, but the data we’ve collected is accurate. We now need the necessary funding to scale up enforcement,” he said.

The officials made the clarifications after a committee member raised concerns about complaints from road users who received speed violation alerts via text messages from NTSA.

“I received a text saying I was driving at more than 110 kilometres per hour on my way to Kirinyaga and needed to pay a fee,” said the legislator, highlighting the need for clear communication and public awareness as enforcement measures expand.