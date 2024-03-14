Bradley Cooper Siblings: Meet Holly Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an American actor and filmmaker born on January 5, 1975.

He has received numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards, with nominations for twelve Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award.

Bradley gained fame through various films like The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and American Sniper.

He also starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and directed and starred in A Star Is Born.

Bradley’s career began with TV roles before transitioning to successful film roles, showcasing his versatility in both comedic and dramatic performances.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Bradley has an older sister named Holly Cooper. Holly has worked in the corporate world, specifically in a mortgage company.

She is also known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting causes like Bullies 2 the Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to English bulldogs’ well-being.

Additionally, Holly has been involved in fundraising campaigns for this organization and has contributed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Also Read: Joe Jonas Siblings: Getting to Know the Jonas Brothers

Parents

Bradley’s mother is Gloria Campano, and his father was Charles Cooper.

After the passing of his father in 2011 due to lung cancer, Bradley moved in with his mother to support her during this difficult time.

Gloria has been a significant presence in Bradley’s life, attending events with him and even appearing in commercials together.

She has been a source of strength for Bradley, and they share a close bond, living together and supporting each other through various life events.

Career

Bradley is a versatile actor and filmmaker known for his roles in various successful films.

He is currently working on projects like Is This Thing On? and an untitled Frank Bullitt project, with upcoming appearances in movies and TV shows like I Am Groot, Maestro, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Bradley’s career began with TV roles before transitioning to successful film roles, including acclaimed performances in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and A Star Is Born.

His dedication to both acting and his recent food truck venture showcases his ability to balance multiple interests.