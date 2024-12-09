Brandi Glanville Claims Parasite May Be Behind Facial Disfigurement

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has revealed ongoing health challenges, sharing that she has been in and out of the hospital over the past year and a half. The 52-year-old sparked concern after posting a photo of her swollen face on social media, leaving fans speculating about her condition.

Glanville expressed frustration over the mystery surrounding her symptoms in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday. “I wish I knew [what happened],” she wrote. “I’ve been in & out of the hospital this past year and a half… spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out.”

Glanville explained that doctors have suggested various causes for her condition, ranging from a facial parasite to stress-induced edema, but no definitive diagnosis has been made. She humorously added, “I personally say it’s Bravo.”

The reality star’s condition first came to public attention in October 2023, when she was hospitalized after collapsing with severe facial swelling that caused her eyes to shut. Since then, Glanville has been unable to work, which she attributes to the ongoing stress in her life.

“Stress will kill you,” she wrote in a previous post, linking her struggles to legal battles with Bravo. “I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

Fans have speculated about the cause of her symptoms, with some suggesting immune-related issues. Many offered support online, with one commenting, “Sending all prayers for you… you’ll come back, girl, and smash it just watch.”

Glanville’s health issues have coincided with mounting tension involving Bravo. She has previously blamed the network for her condition, pointing to legal drama stemming from her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2023.

During filming, castmate Caroline Manzo accused Glanville of inappropriate behavior, including touching her without consent. The allegations led to an ongoing lawsuit by Manzo against Bravo, claiming the network exploited the incident for ratings.

Glanville has consistently denied the allegations and threatened her own legal action against Bravo, saying the situation has “ruined” her health.

