What Is Eddie Cibrian’s Net Worth?

Eddie Cibrian, an American actor, has a net worth of $10 million. This net worth is combined with his wife, LeAnn Rimes. Cibrian is best known for his roles in TV shows like “CSI: Miami” and “Third Watch.” His career began in soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “Sunset Beach.” He also landed a role in the infamous “Baywatch Nights.”

Early Life

Edward Carl Cibrian was born on June 16, 1973, in Burbank, California. He is the only child of Hortensia and Carl Cibrian. His grandparents were from Spain, and both of his parents are from Cuba. His dad’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in 1959 after Fidel Castro rose to power, while his mom’s family left Cuba in 1962. His parents met later in California. During his childhood, Eddie and his parents frequently went camping. He was the valedictorian of his junior high school class and graduated from Montclair Prep Academy. He attended UCLA, though it is unclear whether he graduated.

Eddie Cibrian Career

Eddie Cibrian’s acting career began in 1994 when he appeared in 486 episodes of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” Apart from acting, Cibrian briefly worked as a singer in a boy band called 3Deep, alongside his Young and the Restless co-star Joshua Morrow. Cibrian’s other notable roles include “Baywatch Nights,” “Sunset Beach,” “CSI: Miami,” “Third Watch,” “Tilt,” and “Invasion.” He has guest-starred on shows like “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” His film appearances include “Living Out Loud” (1998), “But I’m a Cheerleader” (1999), and “The Cave” (2005).

In 2006, Cibrian joined the cast of the Fox series “Vanished.” In 2007, he was cast in the unaired pilot of “Football Wives.” He also had guest spots on “Samantha Who?,” “Dirty Sexy Money,” and “Ugly Betty.” Cibrian appeared in the short-lived NBC drama “The Playboy Club” and joined the cast of “Rosewood” in 2016. In 2018, he starred in “Take Two” on ABC.

Personal Life

Eddie Cibrian’s personal life has not been without tabloid controversy. In 2009, he separated from his first wife, Brandi Glanville, amid rumors of an affair with country star LeAnn Rimes. The rumors proved true, and Cibrian and Glanville divorced. He married Rimes in 2011.

Cibrian married Brandi Glanville in May 2001, and they have two sons, Mason and Jake. Their divorce was finalized on September 30, 2010. Glanville detailed their divorce in her New York Times bestselling book “Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders.”

Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes married on April 22, 2011, after meeting on the set of the movie “Northern Lights” in 2008. Both were married to other people at the time; Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian to Brandi Glanville. The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2010.

Cibrian is also a tequila enthusiast, with one of his favorite collections being Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia.

Eddie Cibrian Salary

Eddie Cibrian earned $100,000 per episode of “The Playboy Club.”

Real Estate

In 2007, Eddie and Brandi sold their longtime L.A. home for $4.3 million to comedian Carlos Mencia. The following year, they moved into a $2.5 million home in Calabasas, California, which they sold at a loss in 2010 for $2.2 million due to their divorce.

In December 2012, Cibrian and Rimes purchased a $3 million home in Hidden Hills, California. The 8,642-square-foot home features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. They bought it at a discount in a short sale; the home previously sold for $5.575 million in 2006. The Spanish-style property sits on a large lot with an outdoor dining area, a pool, and a swing set in the backyard. Inside, it boasts a large kitchen with a center island, a dining room, and a master suite with its own patio.

