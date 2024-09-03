Brat Summer Officially Over, Declares Charli XCX

Has your life been touched by a block of lime green and low resolution Arial font this summer?

The cultural phenomenon that is “brat” has inspired millions of posts, plenty of dance moves and even reached the heights of American politics.

But as the days become smaller and the nights draw in Charli XCX – who spawned the phrase – has said it’s over.

The singer posted to say “goodbye forever brat summer” along with some of notable brat-related moments.

But some fans – particularly those in the southern hemisphere, where summer is yet to arrive – have vowed to keep the spirit alive.

Brat is the name of Charli’s sixth studio album which has found critical success and worldwide appeal as people have rushed to embrace its rebellious attitude.

The singer told the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast brat was a concept that represented a person who might have “a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra”.

It is thought of by some as a rejection of the “clean girl” aesthetic – which suggested a groomed ideal of femininity.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes,” Charli explained on social media.

“Who feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt.

“A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

‘kamala IS brat’

It does not take much for the heat of US politics to spawn endless memes, but brat has hit the race to be the most powerful politician in the world.

Shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the US election race and endorsed his vice-president Kamala Harris, Charli posted “kamala IS brat”.

The Harris campaign then scattered references to the album across its social media accounts, renaming her profile Kamala HQ.

Obviously, it had to be a new lime green photo in the style of the Brat album cover.

Experts have said it was part of an effort for Kamala Harris to appeal more to younger voters.

We’ll find out how successful it’s been in November.

The Apple legacy

No, not to do with the phone.

Millions of people have tried (and mostly succeeded) in splitting an apple down symmetrical lines.

The TikTok trend has had courageous attempts from celebs such as Glen Powell, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Daisy Edgar-Jones trying to move their arms up, down and side to side, in sync to the lyrics of Apple.

But as the trend eventually fades away, the videos and memories remain.

We’ll let you decide if they are rotten right to the core.

So is brat summer actually over “forever”?

Not everyone agrees with Charli that we are done with the lime green entirely.

“It’s our responsibility as Australians to create a Brat Summer,” writes one fan.

“Don’t forget about South America,” says another.

And ultimately, “brat summer is a state of mind, not a season,” according to another fan.

Charli herself has teased a possible Brat Autumn.

So as we approach the mild orange chill of Halloween season, is it maybe time to rebrand?

By BBC