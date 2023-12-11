Brazilian, Chinese Arrested at JKIA While Attempting to Flee Over Probe

Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport detained two foreigners as they tried to flee the country to avoid ongoing investigations facing them.

The police were acting on tips when they detained the two on Saturday night, officials said.

Police and Kenya Revenue Authority officials arrested Chinese national Lu Jun, 34 for the offences of tax evasion.

He was getting ready to fly out of the country to China when he was intercepted. Jun runs a number of businesses in the city and had been served with tax notices before he tried to leave.

Officials said he would be arraigned on Monday December 11.

Brazilian national Mournir Ismael Ibrahim aged 38 was also arrested for the offence of rape.

Detectives based at Kilimani police had notified their JKIA counterparts to stop him if and when he tried to leave over a rape case that was reported on November 16, 2023.

He was taken to Kilimani pending arraignment.