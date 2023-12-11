fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Brazilian, Chinese Arrested at JKIA While Attempting to Flee Over Probe

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    chinese brazilian arrested jkia
    Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).[COURTESY]

    Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport detained two foreigners as they tried to flee the country to avoid ongoing investigations facing them.

    The police were acting on tips when they detained the two on Saturday night, officials said.

    Police and Kenya Revenue Authority officials arrested Chinese national Lu Jun, 34 for the offences of tax evasion.

    He was getting ready to fly out of the country to China when he was intercepted. Jun runs a number of businesses in the city and had been served with tax notices before he tried to leave.

    Officials said he would be arraigned on Monday December 11.

    Brazilian national Mournir Ismael Ibrahim aged 38 was also arrested for the offence of rape.

    Detectives based at Kilimani police had notified their JKIA counterparts to stop him if and when he tried to leave over a rape case that was reported on November 16, 2023.

    He was taken to Kilimani pending arraignment.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Two Generators Failed to Start Immediately, KAA Says After Blackout Amid Sabotage Probe

    Brazilian, Chinese Arrested at JKIA While Attempting to Flee Over Probe

     
    CS Murkomen Demands Probe into Possible Sabotage After Nationwide Blackout