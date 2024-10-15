Brendan O’Carroll Apologizes For “Clumsy” Joke During Mrs. Brown’s Boys Rehearsals

Brendan O’Carroll, the Irish star of the BBC One sitcom Mrs. Brown’s Boys, has apologized for making a “clumsy” joke that implied a racial term during rehearsals for the show’s upcoming Christmas special.

In response to the incident, the BBC temporarily suspended production of the series and launched an investigation, although filming has since resumed as planned.

O’Carroll, who created the show and plays the character Agnes Brown, explained that his attempt at humor during a script read-through went wrong and caused offense.

“It backfired and caused offence which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised,” he told The Mirror.

Those present during the rehearsal were reportedly “shocked” by the comment, which they later brought to the attention of the BBC.

The BBC stated it acted promptly in response to the incident, emphasizing its stance against all forms of racism and its established procedures for addressing such issues.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys has been a popular fixture on BBC One since it first aired in 2011, with four series and a loyal fan base. The show won a National TV Award for best comedy last month, marking its sixth award.

The sitcom features O’Carroll as a humorous Irish matriarch, “Mammy,” who interacts with her family and friends in a lively kitchen setting.

It is known for its slapstick comedy, audience participation, and moments when actors break character, often leading to laughter.

During a recent appearance at the National TV Awards, O’Carroll expressed his excitement about the show’s milestone, saying, “It’s hard to believe this Christmas Day episode will be our 50th episode.”

He also hinted at another mini-series planned for April, although he did not specify when it would air.

While Mrs. Brown’s Boys has received mixed reviews from critics, it has maintained its popularity among viewers.

Dick Fiddy, an archive TV programmer at the BFI, noted that the show resonates with audiences who feel overlooked by modern comedy trends, reminiscent of classic British comedies like On The Buses and Are You Being Served?