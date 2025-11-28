Brent Barry Siblings: A Look at the Former NBA Player’s Family Tree

Brent Robert Barry, affectionately nicknamed “Bones” for his lanky 6-foot-6 frame, is a former professional basketball player whose career bridged the late 1990s into the 2000s NBA landscape.

Born on December 31, 1971, in Hempstead, New York, Barry grew up in a basketball dynasty, as the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry and his first wife, Pam Connors.

After retiring from the league in 2009 following a 14-year tenure that included stints with six teams, Barry transitioned into broadcasting and front-office roles, most notably serving as a television analyst for the NBA on TNT.

In recent years, he has taken on a coaching position as the video coordinator for the Phoenix Suns, continuing his deep involvement in the sport that defined his family.

Siblings

Brent hails from one of basketball’s most storied families, with four brothers who have all left their marks on the game at various levels.

His eldest brother, Richard Francis “Scooter” Barry IV, born in 1966, pursued basketball professionally but never reached the NBA, instead playing overseas and in minor leagues while building a career in coaching and business.

Scooter’s journey often flew under the radar compared to his siblings, yet he embodied the family’s relentless work ethic.

Next in line is Jon Barry, born in 1969, who carved out a solid 11-year NBA career as a guard-forward, suiting up for teams like the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons before transitioning into a respected broadcasting role, much like Brent.

Jon’s on-court tenacity and off-court insight have made him a familiar voice in NBA coverage.

Drew Barry, the youngest of the four brothers from Rick and Pam’s marriage, born in 1973, briefly tasted NBA action with the Seattle SuperSonics in the mid-1990s but found greater success in European leagues and as a coach, including stints at the University of the Pacific.

His career, though shorter in the pros, highlighted the Barry knack for international play.

Rounding out the family is Canyon Barry, Brent’s half-brother from Rick’s second marriage, born in 1994.

Canyon has carried the torch into the modern era, starring at the College of Charleston and briefly playing professionally overseas, all while maintaining the family’s tradition of sharpshooting prowess.

Career

Barry’s NBA odyssey began when he was selected 15th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 1995 NBA Draft, fresh off a stellar college tenure at Oregon State University where he earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors in 1995.

His rookie season with the Clippers was a breakout, blending high-flying dunks with perimeter shooting that quickly established him as a fan favorite.

Over three seasons in Los Angeles, Barry honed his skills as a scoring guard, averaging double figures in points and providing defensive versatility.

A brief detour to the Miami Heat in 1998 sharpened his role as a sixth man, but it was his trade to the Chicago Bulls in 1999 that preceded his most defining stretch.

That same year, Barry landed with the Seattle SuperSonics, where he blossomed into a starter, leading the team in three-point makes during the 2000-01 season and helping propel them to the playoffs.

His four-year run in Seattle showcased his all-around game, marked by clutch performances and a flair for the dramatic.

The pinnacle arrived in 2004 when Barry signed with the San Antonio Spurs, joining forces with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili.

As a key reserve, his sharpshooting from beyond the arc became a weapon in Gregg Popovich’s system, contributing to back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2007.

Barry’s tenure in San Antonio epitomized his evolution into a championship-caliber role player, thriving in a team-first environment.

He closed out his playing days with the Houston Rockets in 2008-09, providing veteran leadership before retiring at age 37.

Post-retirement, Barry’s media savvy and basketball IQ led to analytical roles, culminating in his current position with the Suns, where he helps mentor the next generation.

Accolades

Barry’s crowning individual achievement came early: winning the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, where his between-the-legs dunk over a teammate captivated audiences and cemented his place in league history.

That same rookie year, he earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors, a nod to his immediate impact with the Clippers.

Barry’s true legacy shines in silverware, as a two-time NBA champion with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007, where his three-point shooting proved indispensable in title runs.

On the collegiate front, his First-Team All-Pac-10 selection in 1995 capped a standout senior season at Oregon State.