Luke McCaffrey Siblings: All About Max, Christian and Dylan McCaffrey

Luke McCaffrey is an American professional football wide receiver who has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL with the Washington Commanders.

Born on April 2, 2001, in Castle Rock, Colorado, McCaffrey grew up in a household steeped in athletic excellence, with his father, Ed McCaffrey, being a three-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver, and his mother, Lisa McCaffrey, a former U.S. Olympian in soccer.

As the youngest of four brothers, all of whom have pursued paths in football, Luke has navigated the pressures of a prominent sports legacy while carving out his own identity on the field.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing around 200 pounds, McCaffrey brings a versatile skill set to the game, blending speed, precise route-running, and reliable hands that have drawn comparisons to his father’s playing style.

Off the field, he is known for his grounded personality, academic diligence, and commitment to community involvement.

Luke’s eldest brother, Max McCaffrey, born in 1994, followed in their father’s footsteps as a wide receiver, playing college ball at Duke University before a brief stint in the NFL with teams like the Oakland Raiders and New Orleans Saints, and later transitioning into coaching roles.

Next is Christian McCaffrey, the most celebrated of the bunch, born in 1996, who has become one of the league’s premier running backs since being drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2017; now with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian’s explosive play has earned him multiple Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Rounding out the brothers is Dylan McCaffrey, born in 1999, who played quarterback at the University of Michigan and the University of Northern Colorado, showcasing the family’s quarterbacking prowess before shifting focus to other endeavors.

Career

McCaffrey’s football journey began at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he excelled as a dual-threat quarterback, leading his team to an undefeated 14-0 season and a Class 5A state championship in 2018.

Rated as a four-star recruit, he committed to the University of Nebraska, his father’s alma mater, where he started as a quarterback but faced challenges amid team transitions, appearing in 18 games over two seasons with modest stats before transferring to Rice University in 2021.

At Rice, McCaffrey made a pivotal positional switch to wide receiver in 2022, a move that unlocked his potential; he erupted with 58 receptions for 736 yards and six touchdowns that year, followed by an even stronger 2023 campaign of 75 catches for 978 yards and nine scores, helping elevate the Owls’ offense.

Selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, McCaffrey spent his rookie season adapting to the professional level, logging limited snaps while learning from veterans.

Entering his second year in 2025, he has shown significant growth, hauling in 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns through the early season, including his first NFL score, a 25-yard grab in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in mid-November.

Accolades

At Valor Christian High School, Luke was instrumental in securing the 2018 Class 5A state championship, earning recognition as one of the top quarterback prospects in Colorado and ranking among the state’s elite performers.

During his time at Nebraska, McCaffrey distinguished himself academically, securing First-Team Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and multiple spots on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for his balanced commitment to studies and sports.

His breakout at Rice University culminated in being voted the team’s MVP via the George Martin Award in 2022, after leading the Owls in receptions, all-purpose yards, and touchdowns as a converted receiver.