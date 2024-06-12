Brian Austin Green Siblings: All About Keith and Lorelei Green

Brian Austin Green is an American actor, best known for his role as David Silver in the long-running teen show Beverly Hills, 90210.

Born on July 15, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, his father was a Country & Western artist who frequently took him to gigs, sparking his interest in music.

Green’s first full-time television acting job was on Knots Landing between 1986 and 1989.

He later starred as David Silver in Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000.

Green has also appeared in several television movies and guest-starred on other shows such as Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

He has released an album called One Stop Carnival and continues to work on producing music, especially hip-hop, with his production company and in his home studio.

Siblings

Brian has two siblings, a brother named Keith Green and a sister named Lorelei Green. Keith is Brian’s older brother, and Lorelei is his younger sister.

Not much is known about Keith’s personal life or career, but he is mentioned as Brian’s sibling in various sources.

Similarly, Lorelei’s personal life and career are not well-documented, but she is also mentioned as Brian’s sibling in various sources.

Career

Green started his acting career at a young age, landing his first major role on the CBS series Knots Landing at 13 years old.

He later starred as David Silver in the long-running teen show Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000.

In addition to his acting career, Green had a brief career as a rapper, releasing the 1996 album One Stop Carnival.

After Beverly Hills, 90210, Green had several guest starring roles, including CSI: Miami, Smallville and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

He also appeared in independent films like Purgatory Flats and Cock & Bull Story.

In recent years, Green reunited with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars for the spinoff BH90210 in 2019. He has also had roles in Resurrection Blvd. and Dancing With the Stars season 30 with his partner Sharna Burgess.

Awards and accolades

Green has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won two Young Artist Awards and was nominated five times for his roles in Knots Landing and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Green was nominated for Best Young Actor Starring in a Television Drama Series for his role in Knots Landing in 1987.

He was also nominated for Best Young Actor in a Television Series for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1992.

These awards and nominations reflect his early success and recognition in the entertainment industry, particularly during his time on Knots Landing and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Personal life

Green has been married three times and has five children with his exes and current partner.

He was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021 and they have three sons together: Noah Shannon (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom (born 2014) and Journey River (born 2016).

Green had a son, Kassius Lijah (born 2002), with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

He is currently engaged to Australian professional dancer Sharna Burgess, and they welcomed their first child, Zane Walker, in June 2022.