Ian Ziering Siblings: Getting to Know Jeff Ziering

Ian Ziering is an American actor, producer, and writer, best known for his role as Steve Sanders on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210.

He has also appeared in various films and television shows, including Sharknado and Dancing with the Stars.

Ziering has been involved in several notable projects, including the Tony Scott feature film, Domino and the animated series, Biker Mice from Mars.

He has also hosted several television shows, including HGTV’s A-List Pets.

In 2013, Ziering starred in the SyFy Channel film Sharknado, which became a social media and worldwide phenomenon.

Siblings

Ziering has an older brother named Jeff Ziering.

Unfortunately, not much is publicly known about Jeff including his personal or professional life.

Career

Ziering started his acting career at the age of 12, landing spots in national commercials and roles in soap operas and stage plays.

His breakout role as Steve Sanders on the teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210, brought him international fame and recognition.

Ziering has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

Some notable roles include Endless Love, No Way Back, What I Like About You, Melrose Place, CSI: NY, JAG, Fran Drescher’s Happily Divorced and Sharknado.

He has also had a successful career in voice acting, with roles in animated series such as Spider-Man, Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond and “Biker Mice from Mars.

In addition to his acting work, Ziering has participated in various other projects.

He was a contestant on season 4 of Dancing with the Stars and finished in the semifinals with partner Cheryl Burke.

He has also hosted various television shows, including HGTV’s A-List Pets, and performed as the celebrity guest host of the Chippendales at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Awards and accolades

Ziering has received several notable awards and accolades throughout his career. He won three Young Artist Awards for his work on Beverly Hills, 90210.

He won the Special Award for Favorite Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series in 1993 and the Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series in 1992.

He also won the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actor in a Television Series in 1991.

Ziering has also received awards at film festivals. He won the Audience Choice Award at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

Additionally, he won the Best Actor Award at the Monaco Film Festival.

Personal life

Ziering has been married to Erin Kristine Ludwig since 2010. The couple has two daughters, Penna and Mia, who were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

In 2019, Ziering and Ludwig announced that they were separating, but they have continued to co-parent their daughters.

Ziering and Ludwig have been open about their decision to co-parent their daughters, prioritizing their children’s well-being and stability.

They have maintained a positive relationship for the sake of their children, ensuring that they can continue to grow and thrive in a loving and supportive environment.

Ziering has been private about his personal life, but he has spoken about the importance of family and the challenges of balancing work and family responsibilities.

Despite his busy schedule, Ziering has made it a priority to be involved in his daughters’ lives, attending school events and supporting their interests.