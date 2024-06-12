Jason Priestley Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Life

Jason Priestley is a Canadian-American actor and director best known for his role as Brandon Walsh on the popular 1990s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210.

Born on August 28, 1969, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, he has also starred in shows like Call Me Fitz, Private Eyes and Wild Cards.

Additionally, Priestley has also directed several episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and other shows.

He has found success transitioning to directing and continues to take on interesting acting roles.

Despite his fame from Beverly Hills, 90210, Priestley revealed that his kids don’t seem impressed by his acting career.

He has been passionate about a recent project, the 2023 Swedish hockey biopic Börje about NHL legend Börje Salming, which he directed.

Siblings

Priestley has a twin sister named Justine Priestley. They share the same birthdate, August 28, 1969, and were born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The twins grew up together, and their close bond is often mentioned in interviews and biographies about Priestley.

In addition to his twin sister, Priestley also has two step-siblings, Karin and Kristi. His parents, Arvo and Sharon Priestley, were married to each other before they divorced.

After the divorce, Sharon married another man, and Jason gained two step-siblings, Karin and Kristi, from her new marriage.

The close relationships within Priestley’s family are often highlighted in his interviews and biographies.

His twin sister, Justine, has been a constant presence in his life, and he has spoken fondly of their bond.

Similarly, his step-siblings, Karin and Kristi, have been part of his life for many years, and he has mentioned the importance of his family in various interviews.

Career

Priestley’s career spans multiple roles and projects across film and television. He began his career as a child, appearing in several television commercials in Canada.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and started working in television shows like Danger Bay and 21 Jump Street.

Priestley’s breakthrough role came in 1990 when he played Brandon Walsh on the popular 1990s TV series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

The show ran for 10 years, and during that time, he directed 15 episodes and was the executive producer for over 100 episodes.

He earned two Golden Globe nominations for his role.

Priestley has also appeared in several films, including Calendar Girl, Tombstone, Love and Death on Long Island and Coldblooded.

He has directed numerous television shows and films, including Barenaked in America, Hollywood and Vines and Call Me Fitz.

Priestley has also produced several television shows, including Raising Expectations.

In recent years, Priestley has continued to work in television, appearing in shows like Private Eyes, Wild Cards and Börje.

He has also directed episodes of 90210 and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Throughout his career, Priestley has won several awards, including the Canadian Comedy Award for best television performance by a male for his role in Call Me Fitz.

He was also inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2016.

Awards and accolades

Priestley has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor, both for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Drexell’s Class.

Additionally, Priestley has won several awards for his work on the Canadian comedy series, Call Me Fitz, including Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Series.

He was also inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2016, recognizing his contributions to the Canadian entertainment industry.

Personal life

Priestley is married to Naomi Lowde-Priestley, a makeup artist. The couple tied the knot on May 14, 2005, in a private ceremony.

They have two children together, a daughter named Ava and a son named Dashiell. Ava Priestley was born in 2007, and Dashiell Priestley was born in 2009.

The family of four has been known to keep a relatively low profile, with Priestley often sharing glimpses into his personal life through social media.

In an interview, Priestley mentioned that his children do not seem to be impressed by his acting career, which he finds amusing.

Despite this, he has spoken fondly of being a father and the importance of his family in his life.