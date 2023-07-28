TikToker Brian Chira Arrested for Making Offensive Remarks Against Azziad

TikToker Brian Chira has been arrested for allegedly defaming Sound City radio host Azziad Nasenya.

Reports indicate that Chira was nabbed by cops on Thursday night.

According to Azziad’s lawyer, the TikToker not only defamed their client but also shared her phone number with the public, a move that has caused her distress.

“Sometime last week Chira went live on TikTok at night and the Topic was Azziad he uttered some words which I cannot repeat here but those words are defamatory and he did not stop there he went ahead and gave and gave out her number,” the lawyer is quoted by The Star.

“My client has for the past week been buzzed with a lot of calls and messages some of which are insults and my client was not happy. Since we have the computer misuse and cybercrime act she chose to take legal action.”

Chira has since admitted to insulting the radio host.

“I insulted her online and she reported it to the police, talk to the officer he will explain, all I was asking is for you to assist,” Chira said in a phone conversation.

Last year, Azziad revealed that she almost fell into depression due to cyber bullying at the start of her career.

“It was hard in the beginning because of all the bullying, if you remember for like two to three months, I almost fell into depression but then I was with people who love and care about me and they just helped me to tap out of it,” said the BIC brand ambassador.

Azziad rose to fame mid-pandemic after a TikTok video of her dancing to Femi One and Mejja’s hit song ‘Utawezana’ went viral.

