Rapper Doja Cat Faces Backlash: Loses Thousands Of Followers On Instagram

Doja Cat, the provocative American rapper, is feeling the heat of her recent actions as she faces a significant loss in her Instagram following.

In less than two days, the singer saw over 230,000 fans unfollow her account after she lashed out at them, declaring she doesn’t love them.

The figures provided by Billboard, based on data from the Meta-owned company, show that Doja Cat lost a staggering 237,758 followers on Instagram as a consequence of her public feud with fans.

The drama led to an 82% spike in searches for the rapper’s name, according to Crowdtangle.

Also Read: Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dies Aged 56: Tribute To An Iconic Voice And Activist

Currently boasting a following count of 25.6 million, down from 25.7 million the previous day, the loss may not be devastating, but Doja Cat may be hoping that more fans don’t join the bandwagon and that her music sales remain unaffected.

Adding to the fallout, her most popular fan pages, including Doja HQ, The Kittens Room, and Doja Cat News, deactivated their accounts in response to the controversy.

Despite the backlash and the significant drop in followers, the 27-year-old rapper seems unbothered. She posted enigmatic photos on her Instagram account, raising eyebrows with the caption, “I’ll be the biggest d*ck that you have ever haaaaad.”

The drama unfolded when Doja Cat vented her frustrations in now-deleted posts on Twitter and Threads, lashing out at fans who sought love and acknowledgment from her.

In one of the most notable posts, Doja Cat berated her fans, saying, “My fans don’t get to name themselves st. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**** ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone, get a job, and help your parents with the house.”

She went even further, instructing her supporters to delete their fan pages when they asked for suggestions on changing their social media handles.

“Doja went off saying, ‘Delete their entire account and rethink everything.’ The rapper also bluntly declared that she does not love her fans, leading to a harsh reminder from them that she would be nothing without their support.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...