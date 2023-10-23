Brian Mwenda Released on Sh300,000 Bond

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda has been released on a Sh200,000 cash bail or a Sh300,000 bond.

Chief magistrate Lukas Onyina on Monday said he had considered submissions made by the prosecution, defence and victims.

Onyina said there was no compelling reason to deny the accused bail.

“I therefore release the accused person on a bond of Sh300,000 or a cash bail of Sh200,000 with one contact person,” the magistrate ruled.

The matter will be mentioned on November 7.

On claims that he might skip court proceedings, the accused through lawyers John Khaminwa and Danstan Omari said he had no reason to leave the country.

He also accused the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) of overstepping its mandate.

Mwenda argued that the society has not dealt with cases of impersonation in the past with as much vigour as it was dealing with his.

“LSK should tell this court and members of the public what motivated them to present me as an advocate and if they earned some sort of financial benefit from doing so and when the same stopped. They sought revenge by exposing me,” he said in his affidavit.

Last week, Mwenda denied charges of making a fake certificate for admission to practice law as an Advocate and six counts of making a false document, uttering a false document and identity theft.

