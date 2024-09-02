Bridget Marquardt Net Worth

Bridget Marquardt, an American model and television personality, is best known for her role on the reality TV series “The Girls Next Door” alongside Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison, and Hugh Hefner. As of now, Bridget Marquardt’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million. She gained widespread recognition not only from her appearances on “The Girls Next Door” but also through her participation in other reality TV shows such as “Kendra,” “Holly’s World,” and “Celebrity Ghost Stories.” Additionally, Marquardt has been featured in several nude pictorials alongside her co-stars from the show.

Early Life

Bridget Marquardt was born on September 25, 1973, in Tillamook, Oregon. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to California, where she was primarily raised. When Marquardt was in fifth grade, her parents divorced, and her mother remarried, leading the family to relocate to her stepfather’s ranch. She has a younger brother named Edward and a half-sister named Anastasia. Marquardt attended Galt High School before transferring to Lodi High School, from which she graduated in 1990. She then pursued higher education at San Joaquin Delta College, earning an associate’s degree, followed by a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University, Sacramento, in 1998. Later, she completed her master’s degree in communications at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.

Inspired by her friends, who suggested she pose for Playboy Magazine, Marquardt sent a letter to Playboy inquiring about becoming a Playmate. After participating in Playboy’s Millennium Playmate search in 1998, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling and acting opportunities. Although she initially failed to become a Playmate, she eventually became a regular at the Playboy Mansion and, in 2002, was invited to move in as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends.

“The Girls Next Door”

Marquardt’s popularity surged in 2005 when she began appearing on E!’s reality TV series “The Girls Next Door.” The show, created by Kevin Burns and Hugh Hefner, provided an inside look into the lives of Hefner’s girlfriends living at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. Marquardt starred in the first five seasons of the show alongside Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson. Due to the show’s success, Playboy featured nude pictorials of Marquardt, Madison, and Wilkinson in several issues, beginning in November 2005. The show’s final episode featuring the trio attracted around 2.5 million viewers.

Expanding Her Television Career

Following her success on “The Girls Next Door,” Marquardt made numerous appearances on other television shows. She guest-starred in episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Entourage” alongside Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner in 2005. In 2006, she appeared on “Robot Chicken” and “Celebrity Paranormal Project,” followed by guest spots on “The Apprentice: Los Angeles,” “Identity,” “The Search for the Next Elvira,” and “Phenomenon” in 2007. Marquardt also appeared on the daytime soap opera “General Hospital.”

In 2008, she and her co-stars competed on an episode of NBC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” and appeared on “Last Comic Standing.” Marquardt then hosted “Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches” on the Travel Channel and made guest appearances on the E! reality series “Kendra.” She was also featured on “Holly’s World,” a reality series starring Holly Madison. Her subsequent television credits include “Top Gear US,” “Celebrity Ghost Stories,” and “Ghost Adventures.” Although she once planned to launch her own reality show, the project was ultimately not picked up by the E! network.

Film Appearances

Beyond her television career, Marquardt has appeared in several films. She had a minor role as Santa Fe Tart in the 2003 romantic comedy “Intolerable Cruelty” by the Coen brothers and played Scarlet Salenger in the direct-to-DVD movie “Kottentail.” In 2006, she made a cameo in “Scary Movie 4.” Marquardt also appeared as herself in the 2008 comedy “The House Bunny,” alongside Hugh Hefner and her fellow Playboy models. In 2009, she co-starred with Holly Madison in the direct-to-DVD horror film “The Telling,” which she also produced, with much of the filming taking place at the Playboy Mansion and Hollywood Castle.

Media Projects

Marquardt has been involved in various other media projects outside of television and film. She has provided voice work for video games like “Postal 3” and “Playboy: The Mansion.” In 2007, she began hosting a Sirius Radio show called “Bridget & Wednesday Friday Show” and appeared in the music video for Nickelback’s “Rockstar” with Madison and Wilkinson. In 2012, she contributed to Yahoo’s “Animal Nation” series, creating articles and short documentary pieces.

Personal Life

Bridget Marquardt married Chad Marquardt in 1997, but they divorced in 2008. She later began a relationship with filmmaker Nicholas Carpenter, and the couple got engaged in 2015. They currently reside in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles.

