Bristol Attraction Faces Lawsuit Over Copyright Claims By US Firm

Wake the Tiger, an immersive experience in Bristol, is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from American arts company Meow Wolf.

Opened in St Philips in 2022 by the creators of Boomtown festival, Wake the Tiger is accused of copying Meow Wolf’s intellectual property.

Meow Wolf, which operates five similar venues in the United States, claims that Wake the Tiger has used its designs and ideas without permission.

The US-based company, founded in 2008, is known for large-scale interactive art installations in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston.

It describes its mission as “opening portals of possibility” and reshaping how art and storytelling are experienced.

Wake the Tiger has rejected these claims, describing them as an “unfounded and aggressive attack by a much larger business.”

In a statement, the Bristol-based attraction emphasized its local roots and commitment to originality.

“We have always operated with the utmost integrity and stand by the creativity of our work,” the statement read. “As an independent attraction, we are deeply connected to Bristol’s community and culture. Our vision has always been to offer a unique experience that showcases the innovation and talent of the UK’s alternative art scene.”

Wake the Tiger added that it is confident the case will show no infringement has occurred, and that its focus remains on delivering a unique and distinctive experience to visitors. The BBC has reached out to Meow Wolf for further comment.