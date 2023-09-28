British Airways Pilot Loses Job; Faces Ban For Attending Cocaine-Fueled Party

A British Airways pilot, Mike Beaton, is facing severe consequences after allegedly engaging in a cocaine-fueled party in Johannesburg, causing a significant delay and ultimately losing his job.

Reports suggest that Beaton, who is married and has a child, participated in the party in Johannesburg just hours before he was scheduled to fly a plane full of passengers back to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The party allegedly involved the pilot snorting cocaine off the bare chests of individuals. Inspired by Jordan Belfort, the pilot’s actions led to a 12-hour delay for the flight, incurring a cost of approximately £100,000 for British Airways.

The incident came to light after Beaton openly discussed it with a colleague, who subsequently alerted the company about his actions. Beaton allegedly texted his colleague, providing details of the party.

As a result of his actions, Mike Beaton had to wait for a new flight the following day and was flown back to London as a passenger. British Airways had to arrange for a replacement first officer for the delayed flight.

Text messages exchanged between Beaton and his colleague, as reported in The Sun, indicated that the pilot was partying with two local men, a female Welsh holidaymaker, and a young Spanish woman. The messages included discussions about cocaine use during the party.

Upon arrival at Heathrow Airport, Mike Beaton underwent a drug test, which reportedly came back positive. Subsequently, he was terminated from his position, emphasizing that safety is their top priority. The matter was referred to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In addition to losing his job, Beaton may face a ban from flying if authorities choose to impose one following an investigation.

The incident involving Beaton is not the first time a British Airways crew member has faced controversy due to their behavior. In a separate incident during a layover in Miami, Florida, a BA stewardess was arrested for refusing to pay her bill at a strip club while socializing with members from another airline.

Another BA pilot was taken into police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a stewardess during a party night out in Singapore, according to reports in The Sun.

