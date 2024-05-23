British High Commissioner Meets Family of the Late Agnes Wanjiru

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan on Thursday met with the family members of the late Agnes Wanjiru, who tragically lost her life in Nanyuki in 2012.

The meeting served as a significant moment for the High Commissioner to personally convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

During the heartfelt encounter, High Commissioner Wigan listened to the family’s concerns and shared in their grief.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner reiterated the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to fully cooperate with the ongoing Kenyan investigation into the death of Ms Wanjiru. He emphasized the importance of justice and assured the family that the UK will continue to support the investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The meeting underscores the UK’s dedication to maintaining strong diplomatic relations with Kenya and supporting the pursuit of justice for Wanjiru and her family.

Wanjiru, aged 21, was killed at the Lions Court Hotel on the outskirts of Nanyuki. Her body was discovered in the hotel’s septic tank two months after she disappeared.

Wanjiru had entered the hotel with British soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment. An inquest found that she had been “unlawfully killed,” and a judge determined that British soldiers were responsible. However, no soldiers have been charged or convicted.

In 2021, a leaked WhatsApp group chat involving soldiers from the regiment revealed them mocking Wanjiru’s death with memes related to murder, hotels, and septic tanks. This revelation led to widespread outrage and a call for justice.

In response to mounting pressure, a wide-ranging inquiry into abuse claims by the British Army was launched in 2023. A court hearing into Wanjiru’s death began in November 2023 but was adjourned until May 21, 2024, sparking criticism from her family, who have long sought justice.

The court has now directed that the hearing will proceed on July 10, 2024.

The case has brought renewed scrutiny to the presence and conduct of British military personnel in Kenya.