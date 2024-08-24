British High Commissioner Wigan Pays First Visit to Wajir County

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, visited Wajir County on August 22 and 23 in his first visit to the region.

He was accompanied by Development Director Leigh Stubblefield.

During the visit, the High Commissioner met Wajir County Governor Ahmed Abdullahi and County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo to discuss the UK-Wajir partnership and the impact of UK programming in the county, particularly in support of women and girls, regional peace and security and cash assistance to vulnerable communities.

The High Commissioner announced INSPIRED, a new flagship education programme.

INSPIRED will provide quality education for 100,000 children in Wajir and Mandera Counties over the next three years, ensuring Kenya’s future generations can reach their full potential.

He discussed details of this new and impactful programme with Wajir and Mandera County Governors.

The High Commissioner also spent time at Wajir County Central Police Station, hearing about the impact of UK-funded gender desks at Wajir Central, Giriftu, Habaswein and Bute police stations, which are helping prevent and handle cases of violence against women and girls in the County. Delivered through the UK’s REINVENT programme, gender desks offer a safe space for victims of sexual and gender-based violence to speak to specially trained officers, which has helped increase reporting rates by 57 percent.

UK funding through REINVENT previously helped establish the Wajir Women Council. At a dinner with the Council, the High Commissioner heard how the forum had ensured women’s voices were heard at the political and leadership level in the county, how it had helped transform how cases of violence against women and girls are handled, and its role in peacebuilding.

With partners in the Boma Consortium, the team met beneficiaries of the UK-Government of Kenya cash transfer programme, provided under the Hunger Safety Net Programme. Residents of Wajir town explained how cash grants had helped them set up businesses and even a community level loan scheme, enabling them to support their families and establish a regular income.

Local partners in the UK-funded Borderlands programme set out to the High Commissioner how projects are helping provide education and skills development to women entrepreneurs, as well as contributing to women’s participation and trust-building initiatives in support of peace.

Wigan was impressed by the trip.

“Travelling outside of the capital, I am always struck by the strength of the UK’s partnership with Kenya’s counties and their residents,” Wigan said.

In Wajir, UK support is helping tackle violence against women and girls, increase access to education and improve security and stability.

“I’m proud of our partnership with the county – we’re going far, together,” he added.

The UK-Kenya partnership is delivering real impact for Kenyans across the country, whether improving economic growth, local governance and stability, access to education and healthcare, empowering women and girls, or working together to ensure regional peace and security.