Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden After Years Of Estrangement

Pop icon Britney Spears has reconnected with her youngest son, Jayden, after years of strained relations. The 18-year-old initiated the reunion, reaching out to his mother through a text message, according to reports.

“Jayden texted Britney to let her know he was back home,” a source revealed. “She was thrilled to hear from him and see him again.”

Jayden, along with his older brother Sean Preston, 19, relocated to Hawaii last year after their stepmother, Victoria Prince, took a job at the University of Hawaii. The brothers have been under the full custody of their father, Kevin Federline, since 2008.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed that the former DJ was aware of Jayden’s plans to visit his mom. “Kevin supports his kids making their own decisions, including rebuilding their relationship with Britney,” Kaplan said.

Sources close to the family say Britney and Jayden have been spending quality time together since his return to California. “Britney is ecstatic to have her son back in her life,” an insider shared. “Things are moving in the right direction.”

The reunion has been developing gradually over time. Spears reportedly reached out to her sons last August and again on Mother’s Day this year. While Jayden is not staying at Britney’s Thousand Oaks mansion, he is open to rebuilding their bond.

“He’s willing to see where things go, but it’s going to take time,” a source noted. Jayden, who recently graduated high school in Hawaii, is considering attending college in California and wanted to reconnect with friends in Los Angeles.