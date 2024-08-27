Bruce Springsteen Promises Fans: No Farewell Tour In Sight

Bruce Springsteen is showing no signs of retiring anytime soon.

During a recent concert in Philadelphia, the rock icon reassured fans that he and the E Street Band are not planning a farewell tour.

Springsteen, who has been a major figure in rock music for over 50 years, told the audience: “We’ve been around for 50 f**king years and we ain’t quitting.” He added, “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bullsh*t. No farewell tour for the E Street Band.”

He humorously questioned, “Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name?” before quipping, “Yeah, I wanna quit that.”

Despite facing health issues that led to rescheduled shows on their world tour, Springsteen emphasized his commitment to continuing his music career.

The E Street Band’s tour, which began in February 2023, had to be adjusted due to Springsteen’s vocal problems and recovery from “peptic ulcer disease.”

The tour is expected to wrap up in November, coinciding with the release of a new documentary titled Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu this fall and will provide an in-depth look at the band’s performances during their 2023-2024 world tour.

Springsteen, known for classics like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Streets of Philadelphia,” and “Born to Run,” remains one of rock’s most celebrated musicians.