Bryan Baeumler Net Worth And Salary

Bryan Baeumler, a Canadian entrepreneur and television star, has a net worth of $20 million. This net worth is combined with his wife and frequent co-star, Sarah Baeumler. Initially interested in a career in law, Bryan shifted his focus to construction and engineering, leading to a successful career in television and business.

Early Life

Bryan Baeumler was born on April 18, 1974, in Oakville, Canada. His father worked as an aircraft engineer, and Bryan acquired many skills by observing and helping his father. During his childhood summers, he helped construct the family cottage. By age 14, Bryan had started his own handyman business, doing various jobs for neighbors. He attended the University of Western Ontario and graduated in 1996 with a B.A. in Political Science and Business.

Bryan Baeumler Career

Before completing his degree, Bryan managed an air cargo business, which he ran until 2003. He then transitioned into the construction industry, founding Baeumler Quality Construction and Renovations Inc., where he serves as president and CEO.

Bryan’s success in construction caught the attention of HGTV Canada, leading to his role as the host of “Disaster DIY,” which aired from 2007 to 2011. The show, set in the Greater Toronto Area, focused on individuals who attempted home renovations on their own and failed. In 2008, Bryan won a Gemini Award for “Best Host in a Lifestyle/Practical Information, or Performing Arts Program or Series” for his work on the show.

Building on his success, HGTV created “House of Bryan,” which followed Bryan and his family as they constructed various homes. The show became the highest-rated series in HGTV Canada’s history and ran from 2010 until 2015. It was followed by “Bryan Inc,” which premiered in 2016 and focused on Bryan and Sarah buying and renovating properties to sell for profit. The show aired until 2018.

In 2011, Bryan launched “Baeumler Approved,” a website that connects homeowners with home renovation and repair services across Canada. The platform’s success led to a peer-to-peer mobile app launched in 2018. He also published a book, “Measure Twice: Tips and Tricks from the Pros to Help You Avoid the Most Common DIY Disasters,” in 2015.

Bryan hosted “Leave It to Bryan” from 2012 to 2017, where he guided homeowners on necessary home renovations. Following “Island of Bryan,” Bryan developed a new show with HGTV called “Renovation Resort,” premiering in Canada in 2023. The show features Scott McGillivray, who buys a lakeside resort and enlists Bryan to help renovate it, incorporating a competition element with multiple contractor teams.

Bryan has also made guest appearances on other shows like “Canada’s Handyman Challenge” as a judge, “Deck Wars,” and “Home to Win.”

Personal Life

Bryan met Sarah, his future wife, in high school, though they didn’t start dating until a mutual friend reconnected them a decade later. They married in 2004 and have four children: Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Josephine, all of whom have appeared on their parents’ various television shows.

Philanthropy

In September 2019, Bryan launched a campaign to support Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. He and his family had to be evacuated from the Bahamas before the storm, where they were living while restoring a property.

