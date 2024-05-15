Billy Corgan Net Worth

Billy Corgan, an American musician, producer, lyricist, writer, and poet, boasts a net worth of $60 million. As the frontman, lead singer, and primary songwriter for the influential alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, Corgan’s unique fusion of alternative rock, dream pop, and heavy metal, along with his emotive voice and introspective lyrics, defined a generation in the 1990s. The band’s seminal albums, such as “Siamese Dream” and “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” achieved multi-platinum status and are frequently listed among the greatest albums of their era. Corgan’s contributions to music have earned him multiple awards, including Grammy Awards for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1997 and 1998. He is also recognized for his solo work and involvement in other musical projects, such as Zwan. Beyond music, Billy is known for his outspoken nature and involvement in professional wrestling, extending his influence in popular culture.

Early Life

Billy Corgan was born William Patrick Corgan Jr. on March 17, 1967, in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He attended Glenbard North High School and began playing guitar after being inspired by a friend’s Flying V. Corgan saved up to buy a used Les Paul knock-off, which he taught himself to play. His early musical influences included John Cale, Black Sabbath, Queen, and alternative rock bands like Bauhaus and The Cure. After high school, despite receiving grant and scholarship offers, Corgan chose to pursue a career in music.

Billy Corgan Career

The Chicago music scene initially did not favor Corgan, leading him to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1985 with his first band, The Marked. After the band’s breakup, Corgan returned to Chicago, where he joined and later left the band Deep Blue Dream to start The Smashing Pumpkins.

Music Career

Corgan met guitarist James Iha while working in a record store, and together they started recording demos. They recruited bassist D’arcy Wretzky after meeting her at a concert, and the trio formed The Smashing Pumpkins. Initially using a drum machine, they later added drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, which drove the band in a heavier direction. Their debut album “Gish” (1991) exceeded expectations, and their second album, “Siamese Dream” (1993), became a multi-platinum hit with songs like “Today,” “Cherub Rock,” and “Disarm.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” (1995) was an even bigger success, spawning several #1 singles and earning seven Grammy nominations. However, in 1996, the band’s touring keyboardist, Jonathan Melvoin, died of a heroin overdose, leading to Chamberlin’s firing. This event, along with Corgan’s personal struggles, influenced the somber tone of 1998’s “Adore.”

In 1999, Chamberlin rejoined the band, and they released “Machina/The Machines of God.” Despite lower sales and mixed reviews, the band continued to evolve. After disbanding in 2000, Corgan formed Zwan and later pursued a solo career, releasing “TheFutureEmbrace” (2005).

In 2005, Corgan took out a full-page ad in Chicago newspapers to announce his desire to reform The Smashing Pumpkins. The band reunited in 2006, releasing several more albums, including “Zeitgeist” (2007), “Oceania” (2012), “Monuments to an Elegy” (2014), “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1” (2018), “Cyr” (2020), and “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts” (2023).

Professional Wrestling

Outside of music, Corgan founded the Chicago-based independent wrestling promotion Resistance Pro in 2011. He later became the Senior Producer of Creative and Talent Development for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and served as its president in 2016. In 2017, he purchased the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Personal Life

Corgan has struggled with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation, which he attributes to childhood abuse. He married Chris Fabian in 1993, and they divorced in 1997. He has had notable relationships with Yelena Yemchuk, Courtney Love, and Jessica Origliasso. Since 2013, he has been with fashion designer Chloe Mendel, and they have two children together.

Real Estate

In 2003, Corgan bought a 9,600-square-foot lakefront mansion in the Chicago suburbs for $6.8 million and later expanded his property by purchasing the adjacent home. In 2009, he purchased a Beverly Hills home for $3.85 million, which he sold for $3 million in 2017.

