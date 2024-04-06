Bryan Kohberger Siblings: Meet Amanda and Melissa

Bryan Kohberger is a suspect in the 2022 University of Idaho killings, where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan, a Ph.D. criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one felony burglary charge related to the quadruple slaying.

He completed his graduate studies in 2022 and was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, before being extradited to Idaho.

Bryan’s defense attorney claims he was driving alone the night of the murders, emphasizing his habit of going for drives at night.

His family expressed shock at the charges, describing the situation as out of character for him.

Siblings

Bryan has two older sisters named Amanda and Melissa.

According to Daily Mail, although they lost their jobs, Melissa was a school counselor in Pennsylvania, while Amanda worked as an actress.

Bryan is the only son of Michael and Maryann Kohberger.

The Kohberger family lived in Effort, an unincorporated community in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for many years.

Michael worked as a maintenance worker, and the family seemed unremarkable in the quiet community.

Bryan was bullied in high school but lost 100 pounds in his senior year, which significantly changed his demeanor.

Over time, he became interested in criminal justice and took related courses in high school and college. After his weight loss, he also developed an interest in boxing.

Bryan’s family has expressed shock and disbelief at the charges against him in connection with the University of Idaho killings.

Motive in University of Idaho killings

Bryan’s motive in the University of Idaho killings remains unclear, with his defense attorneys claiming there is no connection between him and the victims and no apparent motive.

However, investigators have linked Bryan to the crime through DNA, cellphone records and surveillance camera evidence.

The victims’ parents, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, believe they have discovered digital evidence showing a tie between Bryan and two of the victims.

This includes what they claim is Bryan’s Instagram profile and a list of people he was following, including Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The Goncalves family provided screenshots of the account, which they say interacted with Maddie’s Instagram, liking her pictures.

The account is no longer active, having disappeared shortly after Bryan’s arrest.

Arrest

Bryan was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on December 30, 2022.

The arrest was made by an FBI SWAT team and Pennsylvania State Police at the home of his parents.

Bryan was taken into custody while wearing examination gloves and putting trash into separate zip-lock baggies.

Investigators had been monitoring Kohberger outside of his parents’ Pennsylvania home and had obtained DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene.

Bryan had been a teaching assistant at Washington State University, where he was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology.

He had completed his first semester there nine days before his arrest.

Authorities allege that Bryan broke into an off-campus home and stabbed to death the four students from the nearby University of Idaho in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the killings.