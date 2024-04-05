Sommer Ray Siblings: The Ray Siblings Making Their Own Mark

Sommer Ray is an American fitness bikini model, YouTube star and social media personality born on September 15, 1996, in Colorado.

She gained popularity for her fitness and health videos on Instagram, where she has over 25 million followers.

Sommer has won multiple bodybuilding and fitness competition victories and has a large online following.

She grew up on a ranch, which influenced her love for nature and animals, and began her fitness journey at 15 and started competing in bikini competitions, winning two awards in the 2015 N.P.C. Colorado State Championship.

Sommer has also modeled for various swimwear brands and has her clothing line. She has appeared in M.T.V.’s sketch comedy series, Wild ‘N Out, and has dated actor Max Ehrich.

Siblings

Sommer has two siblings, an older sister named Savana Ray and a younger sister named Skylyn Ray. Additionally, she has a brother named Bronson.

Savana is also a social media star like her sister, while Skylyn gained popularity on Instagram for her daily experiences and strong selfie game.

Sommer’s siblings have been part of her life and journey, contributing to the social media presence of the Ray family.

Parents

Sommer’s parents are Shannon Ray, a social media personality and former model, and an unnamed father who was a bodybuilder.

Her mother is of Czechoslovakian descent, and her father was a competitive bodybuilder.

Sommer has two sisters, Savana and Skylyn, and a brother named Bronson. She was raised on a ranch, which influenced her appreciation for nature and animals.

Her father coached her in bodybuilding and was her first coach in the sport.

Sommer dropped out of high school due to bullying and started competing in bikini bodybuilding at the age of 16.

She won first place in the teenage and class D categories at the 2015 NPC Colorado State Championships.

Career

Sommer began her fitness journey at the age of 15, inspired by her father, a bodybuilder and went on to win several competitions, including the NPC Colorado State Championship.

She gained prominence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, amassing over 25 million and 12 million followers, respectively.

Sommer is known for her stance against the use of steroids and performance-enhancing substances in bodybuilding.

She has diversified her career by creating her swimwear line, growing her fitness and lifestyle channel on YouTube, and launching her skincare brand, IMARAÏS Beauty.

Additionally, Sommer co-hosted a podcast with Amanda Cerny and has ventured into DJing, touring the U.S.

She has also collaborated with various brands and continues to inspire her followers to focus on self-improvement and authenticity rather than imitation.