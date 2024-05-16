Bryce Harper Net Worth: Bryce Harper, an American professional baseball player, boasts a net worth of $100 million. Harper began his MLB career with the Washington Nationals before signing a monumental contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. Known as a “five-tool player,” Harper made his MLB debut at the age of 19 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the youngest player ever selected for an All-Star Game.

Early Life

Bryce Aaron Max Harper was born on October 16, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Harper credits his strong work ethic to his father’s influence. He abstains from alcohol due to his religious beliefs. Bryce attended high school in Las Vegas and graduated early to begin his professional baseball career. At 17, he attended the College of Southern Nevada, where he played as a catcher and hit 31 home runs, setting a new school record.

Bryce Harper Career

In the 2010 MLB Draft, Bryce Harper was selected by the Washington Nationals. Initially signed to a five-year, $9.9-million contract, Harper transitioned from catcher to outfielder to become a more well-rounded player. After a slow start in the minors and a significant improvement due to corrective contact lenses, Harper made his MLB debut in 2012. At 19, he hit his first home run and became the first teenager to steal home plate since 1964.

Harper’s career continued to flourish, with notable achievements such as hitting a 461-foot home run in 2015 and being named Most Valuable Player by unanimous decision at 23. In 2018, he signed a one-year, $21.625-million contract with the Nationals to avoid arbitration. Later that year, a brawl with the San Francisco Giants led to a four-game suspension.

As a free agent, Harper signed a record-breaking 13-year, $330-million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. While he performed well, his former team, the Nationals, won the World Series that year, while the Phillies did not make the playoffs. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Harper finished the season with 13 home runs and 49 walks.

Bryce Harper Endorsements

Bryce Harper has been prominently featured in various ESPN media outlets and has endorsement deals with MusclePharm and Blind Barber, a chain of barbershops and hair product retailers.

Personal Life

Harper became engaged to Kayla Varner in 2014, but the couple initially called off their wedding. They reconciled and married in 2016. They have two children, born in 2019 and 2020.

Bryce Harper Contracts

On February 28, 2019, Harper signed a historic 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies, setting a record for the largest contract in sports history at the time. By the end of this deal, Harper will have earned $400 million in MLB salary alone. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $45 million, making him one of the highest-paid athletes globally.

Real Estate

In 2016, Harper and his wife Kayla Varner purchased a $2.7-million mansion in Nevada. The 7,400-square-foot property includes outdoor amenities such as a pool, waterfall, and expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip. Located in a gated community, the mansion features five bedrooms and a games room.

