Bugatti’s New $4 million Tourbillon Has the Wildest Steering Wheel Ever

In the modern era, Bugatti is best known for their high-horsepower hypercars.

This new image was first created by the 1,000-horsepower Veyron, then reinforced by the 1,500 horsepower Chiron.

And now, Bugatti is tipping the scales once more with a new hypercar entry: the Tourbillon.

And how many horsepower does the Tourbillon produce?

More than you’ll ever need, but to put it into scientific terms, 1,800. That’s a total output derived from the melding of internal-combustion and electrical power.

The Tourbillon’s gas-fed power plant is an 8.3-liter, naturally-aspirated V16, producing 1,000 horsepower on its own.

The last 800 ponies are derived from a trio of electric motors, powered by a 25 kWh battery, oil cooled and situated in the central tunnel.

Two of those electric motors are situated upfront, with the last one mounted in back. In case anyone is wondering, all-electric range is estimated at 37 miles.

For those not sold on the insistent use of screens for instrumentation, you might be pleased to know that the Tourbillon’s interior was made to be “timeless.”

As such, Bugatti chose to avoid technology that could be seen as outdated in 10 years– or 100, assuming humanity is still around to admire it (or AI has an appreciation for the finer things).

Jokes aside, the instrument cluster was designed by Swiss watchmakers and assembled with parts made from titanium and gemstones.

The center console is made of glass and aluminum; and while there is an infotainment screen, it can be hidden away should its appearance high on the dash be too unsightly.

There’s not much we can say on the exterior, as it has been expectedly made to harness the might of the various aerodynamic forces at play when punching the throttle and reaching a top speed of 276 mph.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the Tourbillon is undeniably Bugatti by design, with the large grille and red badge defining its leading edge.

With four-wheel drive, a 9,000 rpm redline and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, we fully expect the Bugatti Tourbillon to blow minds when it arrives in 2026.

Bugatti is only committing themselves to 250 units, hand-built and starting at €3.8 million, translating to just over $4 million in the states.

The name tourbillon comes from the world of mechanic watches, where it means a cool-looking rotating thingy that makes the watch a little more accurate and far more expensive.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is, indeed, very different, not only when compared to other cars, but also other Bugattis.

It's the first Bugatti in decades that's not powered by a turbocharged W16 engine, instead coming with an 8.3-liter, naturally aspirated V16 engine that produces 1,000 horsepower, and paired with three electric motors (two in the front, one in the back) producing an additional 800 HP.

