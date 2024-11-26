Building a Custom Language Learning App: What Businesses Need to Know

Do you want to build a custom language-learning app for your business? In this case, your business needs to know several vital truths about the whole sector. What are those truths? What should you learn to succeed within the language learning environment? This article will answer all those questions about the industry, helping you understand what to do while developing applications.

Vital Truths About the Language Learning Sector

Truth 1. Most apps don’t help their clients

The first and most vital truth about the language learning sector is that most apps are inefficient. Of course, you can find a lot of information from internal sources about their alleged efficiency and strengths. However, the problem is that those sources are internal: there is a very low likelihood that they will be unbiased. As a result, we have serious reasons to believe that the current market is only saturated with various apps on the surface. There’s only an appearance of significant competition.

In reality, most applications could be more proven in terms of their learning effects. Many testimonials on the Internet from various language learning experts indicate that they are more or less completely inefficient in the long-term scenarios. As a result, the first app that will target the market with scientific methods will likely completely transform it and open what one can call a Blue Ocean, a space where competition for relevant firms will be extremely low.

Truth 2. Language apps are created by developers and not by language experts

Developers rather than language experts usually drive language learning app development. Consequently, there’s always the problem of adherence to the most substantial language learning methodologies. One of the core reasons why we’ve indicated the lack of efficiency as the first truth has to do with this aspect. Developers often create apps that embody various myths about learning rather than actual learning science.

What do we mean by that? For example, there are many flashcard learning apps for language learners. The problem with them is that those flashcards tend to be inefficient due to isolating words from various contexts. In this situation, the likelihood of encountering long-term issues with retention of the learning material is usually very high. However, few developers are knowledgeable of this factor and continue to perpetuate learning myths rather than efficient study strategies. This factor is one more indication of the long-term problems with the whole sector: in many cases, it’s very susceptible to competitors that will offer something genuinely unique and game-changing in the long-term scenarios.

Truth 3. Language learning apps are rarely developed with the best interests of their users in mind

We would rather not moralize, but language learning apps are primarily developed with one aspect in mind: maximal profits. There’s nothing terrible in this model as, for the most part, the market gives the highest earnings to companies offering the highest utility level. However, when combined with the problems regarding app efficiency, it suddenly becomes much more pronounced and severe.

What do we mean by that? The market is full of apps that use learning myths and monetize them. Consequently, there’s a danger that this sector will gain a very negative reputation in the upcoming years due to, for example, its inability to promote efficient learning strategies. However, this negativity can also become a perfect framework for future improvements in the sector. Suppose a particular company comes up with an app that works. In that case, there’s a very high likelihood that it won’t only revitalize the sector but also bring in massive profits for all involved stakeholders.

Two Key Approaches to App Development in the Custom Language Learning Sector

We can highlight two critical approaches to development in the custom language learning sector that are guaranteed to help in the long term. Here they are:

Find experts with high-quality knowledge of learning methodology for your team. It would help if you first focused on finding people with advanced learning methodology knowledge. When developing a language learning app, you should focus on finding experts with language teaching experience. In this way, you’ll avoid the common pitfalls of language learning apps by having a source of input that allows you to overcome inefficient learning strategies. For example, most teachers we know heavily discourage the usage of flashcards due to their inability to put words in context and, in general, promote positive language patterns. Focus on positive effects first and profits second. This may sound counterintuitive, but we believe the best way to succeed with a language-learning app is to focus on its impact rather than its earnings. Why is this the case? The reason is simple: people like apps that work, rather than apps that promise a lot and offer a useless premium service. Even if you don’t profit much from an effective app initially, there’s always a chance to go for an aggressive monetization strategy later once the learners understand the app is worth investing in. Monetization is efficient only for efficient apps.

Conclusion

The presented information means that the language learning app market needs radical disruptors in the form of firms that develop custom projects. Perhaps you’ll be this radical disruptor! Do you have an idea ready to transform the language learning market entirely in the upcoming years? In that case, you can make a significant investment in custom development. Look for firms like Keenethics, which has more than 8 years of experience on the market and, more importantly, constantly interacts with learning specialists to produce the best learning apps.