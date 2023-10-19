in NEWS

Burnt Body of Man Found Floating in Kiambu Dam

Police are investigating to identify a body, which was recovered from a dam in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The decomposing body was found floating in Riunderi Dam in Kikuyu area.

According to police, the body appeared to have been burnt beyond recognition in unknown place, brought to the dam and dumped there.

Some body parts were missing and the body had already started decomposing.

Police say the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped there. Detectives are now investigating murder.

And the body of a man aged 30 was found with multiple injuries on the roadside in Tigania West, Meru County.

The victim was identified as Japhitha Murangiri. The body had multiple injuries on the chest and head. The motive of the murder is not yet established and the body was removed to Miathene sub county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

