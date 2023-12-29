Burundi National Collapses, Dies in Bathroom in Ngara

A Burundi national died after collapsing in his bathroom in Railway, Ngara area, Nairobi.

Police said they are investigating his Asikinazi Hakuzima aged 28 who had gone to take a shower in the the bathroom collapsed and died.

Neighbors said he was immediately rushed to Parkroad Nursing Home where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the facility and found the body lying in the hospital bed with a small mark on the right side of the face near the eyebrow.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing amid planned autopsy to tell more on the same.

Elsewhere in Pangani area, a man died in hospital after being attacked by a mob in a robbery.

Police who visited the hospital said the deceased had multiple injuries in the head and burns in the stomach.

He also had a fractured leg. It is not clear what motivated the attack.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

And along Jogoo Road, the body of a woman was found in her house after suspected murder.

Police said the woman had earlier on been seen with a suspect in custody as they went into the house where the body was found.

Locals broke into the house and found the body of the woman aged about 36 lying on the bed and covered with a blanket. The body had injuries around the ear, hands, face and the back.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.