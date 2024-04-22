Bus Employee Found Dead in Guest Room in Nairobi

Police are investigating the death of an employee of a bus whose body was discovered in a lodging he had booked along Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi.

The deceased worked for Mash Poa Bus Service.

He was identified as Christopher Otieno, 48.

He went to sleep on Saturday night at a nearby guest house but failed to wake up on Sunday.

His colleagues said he had checked into the guest house while complaining of chest pains and was supposed to wake up the following day to leave for Mombasa.

Police were called after the employees at the guest room realized it was locked from inside.

The door was broken in and the body was found lying on bed.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary pending autopsy. The family of the deceased was informed of the incident, police and the bus management said.

Elsewhere in Embakasi Kware, a 31 year old woman died after taking her supper.

Police said Roselyn Nyabuto had taken supper on Sunday and later started to complain of pain.

She later vomited blood and had breathing difficulties before being rushed to hospital where she died.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe, police said.

And police are investigating an incident in which an elderly man died by suicide in Ndwaru area, Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The body of Joseph Mbatia was found dangling in his house Saturday long after the incident had happened.

The motive of the incident was yet to be revealed.

Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls on parties to address the trend. This has left many families devastated. Trauma has been found to be the leading cause of the incidents in many cases.

There is a campaign to address the menace.