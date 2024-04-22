Head-On Collision Claims Six Lives on Narok-Mulot Road

Six people have tragically lost their lives following a collision on the Narok-Mulot road in Narok County.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the Silanga area, where a Subaru Forester attempted to overtake and collided head-on with a Toyota Sienta.

The Sienta, with six passengers on board, was en route to Mulot, while the Subaru was traveling towards Narok.

“Upon reaching at the scene of the accident, the vehicles collided head-on when Subaru Forester tried to overtake another motor vehicle,” a police report reads in part.

All six passengers in the Sienta tragically perished at the scene, while the driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

Authorities reported that the Subaru driver complained of chest pains and was promptly taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been transported to Narok District Hospital Mortuary for identification and postmortem examination.

Additionally, both vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to Narok Police Station for further inspection.

This is the latest such fatal accident to happen amid heightened campaign to address the menace.

More than 1,000 people have died in the last three months in separate accidents. Many others are nursing wounds following the accidents.

President William Ruto last week told Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with leading efforts to reduce fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents within the next year.

Ruto also urged all stakeholders in the transport sector to fully participate in ensuring road safety.

“For too long, there has been a disconnect and competition between traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in enforcing traffic rules, which has hindered the achievement of desired results,” he said.

Statistics indicate that 32 percent of road accident fatalities involve boda boda riders, while pedestrians account for 38 percent of fatalities on Kenyan roads.

Recent data from NTSA show that at least 1,213 people have been killed in road accidents in the past three months.

Pedestrians account for the largest number of fatalities at 445, followed by motorcyclists at 285 and passengers at 259. According to the data captured between January and April 3, pillion (motorcycle) passengers came fourth at 103 followed by drivers (99) and pedal cyclists (24).

Ruto called on Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and the NTSA Director General George Njao to collaborate closely to enhance road safety measures.