Busia Governor Condemns Attack On Senator Omtatah’s Home

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has condemned the recent attack on the rural home of Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, which resulted in one relative being injured.

Reports indicate that unidentified assailants raided the premises on Wednesday night in an attempt to locate the senator.

Governor Otuoma described the assault as disturbing and unacceptable.

“I wish to condemn this act of lawlessness in the strongest terms possible and urge the relevant security agencies to address the issue promptly,” he stated.

The governor called for enhanced security measures to protect Senator Omtatah and his family.

“The security of our leaders and that of our people is paramount and must be secured.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also condemned the attack, urging swift investigations into the matter.

In a statement, ODM emphasized the need to guarantee the safety of all Kenyans, including political leaders.

“Every Kenyan, including leaders, must be assured of their safety at all times. We call on the government to expedite investigations into the incident,” the statement read.

Senator Omtatah recounted the harrowing experience, revealing that the intruders harassed his relatives for about an hour while demanding information about his whereabouts.

“We do not know who those people were, but we suspect they had been in the compound for some time because they claimed to be familiar with it,” he told The Star. He emphasized that he does not meet with individuals at night and called for a thorough investigation into the intrusion.

Local law enforcement officers are currently investigating the incident, which follows a previous attack on Senator Omtatah’s vehicle by a group of unruly youths on March 23, 2024.

During a press briefing, the senator accused Governor Otuoma of orchestrating the attack, alleging that it was an attempt to intimidate him into withdrawing a lawsuit filed against the governor in February.

“Whatever happened is against the law, and it will not intimidate me. I have faced bigger challenges than this, and it will not deter me. They will not stop me,” Senator Omtatah asserted defiantly.