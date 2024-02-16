Busia Senator Omtatah in Accident Along Kisumu-Busia Highway

Busia senator Okiya Omtatah escaped unhurt after a trailer driver lost control and hit his saloon car along Kisumu Busia highway.

The legislator said police officers from Maseno Police Station intervened and drove him to his Busia home.

“The vehicle hit mine as I tried to swerve. The trailer landed in a ditch. It was going to be a bad accident but I was lucky. By the time it reached my vehicle, it was moving aside. I had a driver,” he said.

“The car did not roll. I had my seatbelt on so I did not get any injuries.”

Omtatah told a local news outlet that the driver of the trailer said his brakes failed hence the incident.

“All is well,” he said.

“The driver of the trailers said his brakes failed. The vehicle could not move police from Maseno gave me a Landcruiser to drive me home.”