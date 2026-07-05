Businessman and philanthropist Martin Naughton dies

Martin Naughton, the businessman and philanthropist, has died aged 87.

Naughton founded Glen Electric in Newry in 1973, which became Glen Dimplex in 1977 after acquiring its much larger British rival.

He grew it into a huge multinational electrical goods business which owns brands including Morphy Richards and Lec.

He used his considerable wealth to support education and the arts across the island of Ireland.

In 2007 he and his wife Carmel donated £1m to the project to rebuild the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

In 2001 the couple endowed the Naughton Gallery at Queen’s University Belfast with £500,000.

Its president and vice chancellor, professor Sir Ian Greer, described Naughton as an “exceptional entrepreneur, philanthropist and lifelong champion of education”.

“Martin’s vision, generosity and commitment to supporting universities have left an enduring legacy.”

He said the Naughton Gallery “continues to inspire creativity, culture and public engagement”, while his “longstanding commitment to our university has benefited generations of students and researchers”.

In 2018 the family made what is believed to be the single largest private philanthropic donation in the history of the Irish state when they gifted €25m (£21.4m) to Trinity College Dublin.

In a statement, Trinity’s Provost, Dr Linda Doyle, said Naughton’s “legacy at Trinity will be felt for generations to come”.

“It’s been my great honour and privilege to have known such an inspiring and generous man.”

Naughton, who was from Dundalk in County Louth, had a deep interest in cross border cooperation.

He was the inaugural chairman of InterTradeIreland, the body set up under the Good Friday Agreement to encourage cross border trade.

By BBC News