Businessman Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Kills Self in Kisii Town 

A Kisii based businessman shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in a suspected love triangle incident in Kisii Town.

The man identified as Vincent Mosioma Michieka first shot and killed his girlfriend Veronica Kerubo Morande, 30 after allegedly finding several suggestive messages in her phone. He then turned the gun on himself and burst his head in the Friday night incident, police said.

Mosioma was a licensed gun holder.

The two bodies with bullet wounds were brought to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Friday night, attendants said.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said it is suspected that a man killed his girlfriend around 11:30 pm before turning the gun on himself.

He said a report was received from a Boda Boda chairman of the Safaricom Shop Stage within Kisii Township indicated that there was a shooting incident at credit Building Glassmatt Shop.

The security team visited the scene and found that the woman had been fatally shot in the neck.

It was further established that the suspect had also shot himself in the head, Kases said.

Police recovered a Berreta pistol with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and two spent cartridges trom the scene.

Mosioma was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where he died of head injuries.

The woman ran a business at the scene she was killed.

The pistol and spent cartridges were preserved as exhibits pending further probe.

Police say such cases are triggered by trauma coupled by societal fears.

Cases of murder suicide have been on the increase in the recent past and some were linked to love triangle issues.