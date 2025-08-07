Businessman robbed of pistol in attack in Garissa Town

A businessman was attacked and robbed of his pistol in an incident in Garissa Town.

The victim is a licensed gun holder. He told police that on August 5 he was attacked by three men in Buriburis area as he walked from a mosque to his home.

The incident, he said happened at about 8 pm. He added one of his attackers was armed with an AK47 rifle, a pistol and crude weapons and had covered their faces.

The attackers seemed to have been waiting for him before they struck him in the head. He fell unconscious before the gang ransacked him and grabbed his Glock 17 pistol with 14 bullets and Sh3,000 he had.

The attackers escaped the scene and when the victim gained consciousness, he found them gone. Police said they are investigating the incident and that no arrest or recovery had been made.

Meanwhile, a mechanic and a businessman were arrested after they were found with spare parts of a lorry that had earlier on been vandalized at along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway following a robbery drama in Taru, Kwale County.

A driver told police he was headed for Mombasa and on reaching in Melikubwa area on Wednesday morning he was blocked by a saloon car with five men who pulled him out and later dumped him in Nyari sisal estate while tied up.

He managed to seek help and reported the matter to police who later found the lorry abandoned at Mglalani area on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway with its engine, gearbox, two batteries, four rear tyres and a spare one stolen.

Police pursued the matter and recovered the stolen items from the house of the employer of the driver and a nearby garage.

The mechanic was fixing the engine to a shell that was found at the garage. The shell and the recovered equipment were taken to the local police station pending investigations, police said.